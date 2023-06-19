'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek

Mumbai, June 19 It seems that 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestants have been bitten by the love bug as after Jia Shankar, contestant Manisha Rani was seen flirting with co-housemate Jad Hadid.

Jad and Manisha entered the house together and ever since, their chemistry has been brewing.

In a promo of the show, Manisha kissed Jad on the cheek and said "I love you."

She added: "I won't leave you and we will connect my heart to your heart."

Manisha then said: "I love you to the moon and back."

In other news, Jad and contestant Akanksha Puri were seen having a conversation over evening tea. The two were seen teaching each other to say "I love you" in their respective mother tongues."

