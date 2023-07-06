'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she doesn't believe in being part of any "rat race"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Pooja Bhatt shared that she never believes in being part of the rat race or addicted to the spotlight. Pooja, currently seen on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was discussing with other contestants and convincing them to give her the number 1 spot during a task announced by Bigg Boss inside the house in which the contestants were required to rank each other from 1 to 9.

She said, "I don't participate in the rat race and I've never played any woman card. I believe in direct communication, speaking to people face-to-face with eye contact. My opinions and individuality are the reasons why I was called to participate in 'Bigg Boss OTT', even after having such a successful career for many years. I always follow instructions and respect the orders of those in positions of authority."

"I have never ranked myself since I don't believe in doing so. I didn't consider myself the top rank when I joined the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house, but the viewers placed me there. I don't allow the initial excitement of these rankings to define my entire experience; I am satisfied with whatever rank my housemates decide to give me," she added.

Pooja continued to say, "This is not about having a saintly attitude because I'm not seeking validation from rankings. I don't have an addiction to the spotlight, camera, or attention. I was born into this industry and will remain a part of it until the end. None of you are my competitors, so my life doesn't come to an end after Bigg Boss. Therefore, I won't engage in activities that would disappoint my fans just for attention."

"Career success isn't something that happens by luck or talent; rather, it comes down to who we are as people," she concluded.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor