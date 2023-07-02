'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Salman Khan hits out at Jad Hadid over kiss, asks him to behave properly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Salman Khan, who is currently hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', reacted strongly to the kiss between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri during the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, asking Jad to behave appropriately.

In the promo, Salman is seen venting his anger at the contestants, saying, "Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all feel that this was the highlight of the week. Upbringing, Family, Morality was the task in keeping with our civilisation?). You need not apologise to me for whatever you did. I don't care. I'm out of here. I'm leaving this show"

He said that India was a very forgiving country but what Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri did was not easy to forgive.

"It's a country with very deep-rooted cultural values and this behaviour is not likeable," the superstar said.

He also warned them, saying the show was not meant for such stunts and if they have to indulge in such activities, they should find another show.

He asked Jad to apologise, which he did. A Lebanese model living in Dubai, Jad is a divorcee and has a young daughter.

He also looked upset with Bebika Dhurve, telling her that the way she provokes and pokes everyone was very irritating.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.

