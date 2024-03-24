Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav First Instagram Post After Bail Goes Viral

Youtuber Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was in the spotlight for a Snake Venom case. He was arrested by Delhi Police and had to stay in jail for six days. On March 17, Elvish was granted bail by a Gurugram court.After release Elvish Yadav is back on Instagram with cryptic post.

Elvish Yadav surprised his fans with his first Instagram post. He shared a photo featuring two fancy cars and wore a white shirt, black sleeveless leather jacket, and blue denim jeans. In the caption, he wrote, "Time may not be visible, but a lot is revealed," suggesting a change in his perspective after facing legal issues. The post received a lot of attention, with former Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Dobhal expressing his happiness.

Despite the legal challenges, Elvish's return to Instagram signals a fresh start and resilience. In an interview with AajTak, Elvish's dad mentioned that his son used to rent luxury cars like Mercedes and Porsche for his YouTube videos. He clarified that these were rented cars, not owned by Elvish.

