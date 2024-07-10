Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Mailk Questions Lovkesh Kataria's Loyalty Towards Elvish Yadav

A series of controversies has sparked in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. This season is consistently under discussion, with a heated debate unfolding on social media about the activities inside the house. Currently, the ongoing controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik is grabbing the headlines. Concurrently, Armaan has cast doubts on the friendship between Lovkesh and Elvish and has also shown support for Lovkesh's eviction.

During a recent episode, Lovkesh Kataria was penalized and stripped of his position for being recognized as an outsider. Subsequently, the contestants were asked if they approved of his removal from the house. Armaan Malik was the first to raise his hand. Lovkesh expressed his displeasure at this and later confronted Armaan, expressing his shock at Armaan's desire to see him ousted. This led to a heated argument between the two. Armaan was later witnessed discussing Lovkesh with Kritika Malik and Chandrika Dixit.

Armaan mentioned to them that Lovkesh was absent during Elvish's difficult times and it showcases Elvish's generosity that he still maintains his association with Lovkesh. He also emphasized that Lovkesh owes his current status to Elvish. Armaan stated, "Dusro ke dum pe Diwali manai hai khud ke dum pe kuch nahi kiya."

Nevertheless, Lovkesh was unaware of this conversation. Fans of Lovkesh did not take kindly to Armaan's remarks and began criticizing him on social media. One user commented, 'Armaan is now aiming to sever the bond between Lovkesh and Elvish.' Another user remarked, 'Armaan is resorting to baseless allegations.' It is worth noting that Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.