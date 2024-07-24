Bigg Boss OTT 3 Controversy: Jio Cinema Takes Legal Action Against Fake Intimate Video of Armaan Malik and Second Wife Kritika Malik

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 's two contestants Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik are continuously in news for all wrong reasons. Recently one intimate video of couple has created buzz on social media. Shiv Sena leader call out makers and asked toi arrest Malik's. Meanwhile OTT platforms steaming the show has clarified that the video is edited and fake.

In recent developments, Jio Cinema has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime unit, requesting an investigation into the origin and creator of a manipulated video. This video has been circulating online, purportedly featuring inappropriate content from the show Bigg Boss OTT 3.

A spokesperson from Jio Cinema released an official statement addressing the issue: "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema."

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Wife Kritika Caught Having Sex? Here's The Exact Truth

Shiv Sena leader Prashant Dighe has been vocal in his criticism, calling for immediate action against Malik and demanding his arrest. The video in question allegedly features Malik in compromising situations, sparking outrage among viewers and activists who argue that such content is inappropriate for public consumption. However, Jio Cinema has clarified that the platform adheres to all guidelines, and the video in question is fake.