'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Rapper Naezy fulminates about his verbal battle with Lovekesh Kataria

Mumbai, July 6 Rapper Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria engaged in a serious altercation in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house, which nearly escalated into a fistfight.

During the heated exchange, housemates like Sana Makbul intervened promptly, diffusing the tension and calming both individuals down. Subsequently, Naezy and Lovekesh avoided each other for the remainder of the day.

Later in the evening, during a conversation with Ranvir Shorey, Naezy shared the actual reason behind the fight.

"Vishal complained that he wouldn't do the work twice. I, as an elder brother figure, approached Vishal and told him not to run from his responsibilities," Naezy explained to Ranvir.

Naezy said that he told Vishal not to be childish.

“I said, 'You have the strength to do it, so don't act childish.' I said this to him, but someone else got involved. I got angry and said some harsh words. That's not who I am, and I don't want to show that side of me,” he said.

Naezy added: “I was talking to someone else, and another person intervened. They are both playing as one candidate. Anger should be shown only when necessary."

This week, eight contestants face nominations, including Armaan Malik, Vishal Panday, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, and Ranvir Shorey.

Poulomi Das exited the house earlier in the week.

In the upcoming 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Payal Malik will make an appearance on the show. Additionally, stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz' and interact with the contestants.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ streams on JioCinema Premium.

