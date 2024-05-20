'Bigg Boss' stars Monalisa, Nikki Tamboli vote: 'An expression of our commitment to ourselves'

Mumbai, May 20 'Bigg Boss' fame actors Monalisa and Nikki Tamboli cast their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai on Monday.

Known for her major work in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa, who participated in 'Bigg Boss 10', took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the polling station, flaunting her inked index finger.

The actress wore a plain white shirt and flared dark blue jeans. The 'Nach Baliye 8' contestant captioned the post: "Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and the world... #loksabhaelection #vote #mumbai."

On the other hand, the video shows Nikki, the second runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 14', walking at a fast pace to cast her vote. She opted for a red kurta and paired it with white leggings.

The visuals show Nikki saying to the paps: "Abhi vote karke aati hoon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa has done Bhojpuri films like ‘Ranbhoomi’, ‘Hum Hai Khalnayak’, ‘Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage’, ‘Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Pocket Gangsters’, and ‘Pawan Raja', among numerous others.

She also stars in the show ‘Laal Banarasi’ that airs on Nazara TV.

Nikki was the contestant of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor