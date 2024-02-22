Bigg Boss Telugu Alum Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested on Drug Possession Charges

Popular YouTuber and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu, is facing legal issues in Hyderabad. According to TV9 reports, Shanmukh has been taken into custody after the police discovered ganja at his residence.

The legal trouble is connected to Shanmukh's brother, Sampath Vinay, who reportedly engaged in a tumultuous relationship. Allegedly, Sampath dated a woman for an extended period and even became engaged to her. However, a week before their scheduled wedding, he married another woman. The jilted ex-fiance filed a complaint with Hyderabad police, accusing Sampath of cheating. She claims that she was introduced to Sampath through Shanmukh and that their parents pressured her to accept the situation and move on.

On a recent evening, the police visited Shanmukh's house to apprehend Sampath, who was not present at the time. During the search, they found Shanmukh in possession of ganja, leading to his arrest. The police have filed separate cases against both brothers, and an ongoing investigation is in progress.

According to RTV, the complaint from the ex-fiance reveals that she initially had reservations about the relationship but was persuaded by Shanmukh to pursue a connection with his brother. Additionally, she alleges that a constable named Javed pressured her to withdraw the case. The situation is currently unfolding as authorities delve into the legal complexities surrounding the brothers' arrests and the accusations leveled by the aggrieved ex-fiancé.



Earlier, In 2021, Shanmukh faced charges of driving under the influence (DUI) in Hyderabad when he collided with three parked cars and two motorcycles. Subsequently taken into custody, his blood alcohol content (BAC) was measured at 170 mg/100 ml. Following his arrest, Shanmukh attended court proceedings and was directed to participate in counseling at the traffic training institute. The Indian Express disclosed that Shanmukh allegedly tried to exert influence on law enforcement officials and skipped a counseling session prior to sentencing.