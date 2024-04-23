"Biggest moment of my life:" Usha Uthup on receiving Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Veteran singer Usha Uthup expressed her immense happiness upon receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Usha Uthup told ANI, "I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy... tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognized and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?"

Speaking on the importance of the award, Usha said, "I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us... we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing... because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other... make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in."

#WATCH | On receiving the Padma Bhushan award, Singer Usha Uthup says, "I am happy. This is the biggest moment of my life to be recognized by your country and government. It is a great thing that ordinary people like me have been selected for this award...'' pic.twitter.com/Vz7GsjkSuB—(@ANI) April 22, 2024

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor