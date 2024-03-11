Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell win best original song Oscar for Barbie's 'What Was I Made For?'

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : Singer Billie Eilish and her brother, co-writer and producer Finneas O'Connell bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song for Barbie's soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?'.

'What Was I Made For?,' written by Eilish and her brother Finneas, also plays in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, during the scene when Margot Robbie's Barbie meets her creator Ruth Handler, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When the music duo was initially approached to contribute to the 'Barbie' soundtrack, the 'Bad Guy' singer previously recalled that she "was in a dark episode and things didn't make sense in life. I just didn't understand what the point was and why you would keep going. [I was] questioning everything in the world," The Hollywood Reporter quoted.

But after she watched some footage from the film that Gerwig had compiled, that's when her perspective changed. She said at the Palm Springs Film Awards in January, "Basically I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to. I felt so seen, and I did not expect that."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Academy, shared this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie'! #Oscars."

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1767003309787709720

Billie Eilish's song won over 'The Fire Inside, 'I'm Just Ken', 'It Never Went Away' and 'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)'.

'Barbie' received nods for best picture, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, costume design and production design. Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson's viral hit "I'm Just Ken" is also up for best original song.

Last month, 'What Was I Made For?' won song of the year at the Grammys, and 'Barbie' also won for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best song written for visual media, as per Variety.

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

