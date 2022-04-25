Billie Eilish laughs it off after falling on her face during second Coachella performance

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, recently during her headlining performance at the Coachella music festival's second weekend, laughed off after falling on her face while on stage.

According to E! News, as the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly on her face. "I just ate s--t. Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here." the 20-year-old singer yelled.

After finishing the song, Billie explained what happened. "It was pitch black. You see that square? This f--king thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face," she said, as seen in a video shared by TMZ.

"F--k the square," chanted members of the crowd in response prompting Billie to repeat the phrase and laugh.

However, there was one secret that Billie didn't let slip ahead of her performance, her special guest.

After performing an acoustic rendition of 'Your Power' with her brother Finneas O'Connell, Billie welcomed pop-punk icon and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams onstage. The duo then performed a duet of 'Misery Business', as per E! News.

( With inputs from ANI )

