Billie Eilish recalls her "craziest" ghosting experience with person she knew for years

Washington [US], June 10 : Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish had a brutal "ghosting" experience. She called it "insane", reported People.

While speaking to Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver on a recent podcast, she shared, "I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane."

She added, "Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me."

"I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' " said Eilish, adding, "It was somebody that I'd also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it."

"I was like, 'What a... little pathetic man. What a tiny little man'. It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again," she shared.

"I did see that he was dating someone," Eilish shared with the hosts.

"And I was like, 'Oh'. I didn't know people still did that. I genuinely didn't know people did that," she shared.

Eilish's representative confirmed her breakup from Rutherford in May 2023. They were last seen together at Coachella in April 2023. As per the reports, they were in a relationship for less than a year before announcing their split, reported People.

