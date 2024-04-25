Billie Eilish reveals her dramatic 2021 blonde hair transformation caused an identity crisis

Los Angeles, April 25 Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish revealed that her dramatic blonde hair transformation sparked an identity crisis, leaving her feeling like she had "no idea" who she was.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said: "And then I dyed my hair blonde, and I immediately was like, 'Oh, I have no idea who I am'."

The glamorous look aligned with the softer feel of her sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', but ultimately, it felt like too much of a departure from Eilish’s true self, reports people.com.

"In a weird way, that was a little like being in a tornado cellar, reading a cute little story," Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, said in the profile.

"It was a coping mechanism for an album."

Eilish showcased her new icy blonde hair in a March 2021 Instagram video.

She made her Met Gala debut six months later in a peach tulle Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown, with her blonde hair styled into a glamorous bob.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor