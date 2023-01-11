Billy Porter dominates Golden Globe 2023 red carpet in magena tuxedo gown

Actor Billy Porter, famed for experimenting with red carpet style and gravitating toward gender-fluid looks, did not leave a chance to ace the fashion game at the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet.

Billy arrived at the Golden Globe ceremony in a super plush velvet magenta tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano. He paired it with sparkly platforms. No wonder why he is called a "Red carpet legend."

Billy's unique outfit garnered netizens' attention.

"He is nailing red carpet look," a social media user commented.

"Billy knows the best how to slay a red carpet look," another one wrote.

In 2020, Billy attended the Golden Globe Award wearing an all-white feather suit and skirt ensemble.

Golden Globe 2023 is hosted for the first time by comedian Jerrod Carmichael in its traditional site, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which was established by Paris Hilton's great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton in 1955.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor