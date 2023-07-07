Billy Porter, husband Adam Smith break up, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], July 7 : Actor Billy Porter is no longer in a relationship with Adam Smith.

Porter and Adam Smith have decided to part ways after being married for more than half a decade.

The Pose actor's rep Simon Halls confirmed the news of Porter and Smith's separation to People.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," the rep said.

"The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Halls added.

Halls also urged people to respect the duo's privacy.

"There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected," the rep stated.

Porter and Smith met in 2009 at a dinner party. They broke up after dating for about a year, but, five years later, they rekindled their romance. They got married on Jan. 14, 2017, two weeks after Porter proposed in London on Dec. 29, 2016.

In 2017, Porter told People about how marriage acted as an important milestone for him.

"We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an 'abomination,' " the Emmy winner said at the time. "The thought of marriage, there was no context for it there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us."

"So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I'm still trying to find the words to describe it," he added.

