Billy Porter, Luke Evans signed for Bill Oliver's drama 'Our Son'

Los Angeles, June 3 Billy Porter and Luke Evans are set to star in the custody-battle drama 'Our Son', a Bill Oliver directorial.

The film written by Oliver and Peter Nickowitz follows the story of a divorcing couple fighting for custody of their 8-year-old son, reports 'Deadline'.

According to 'Deadline', Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho will produce via their company, Tigresa, along with Eric Binns. CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners are co-representing the film's distribution rights.

Porter is an actor, singer, director, composer and playwright best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Ball scene emcee Pray Tell on television network FX's drama series 'Pose'.

His theatre credits include the role of Lola in the Broadway musical 'Kinky Boots', which he originated in 2013-landing Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as the Grammy for Best Musical-Theatre Album.

In addition, Porter is making his directorial debut with the high school coming-of-age film, 'Anything's Possible', written by Alvaro Garcia Lecuona. He's also set to direct a queer teen comedy from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions, titled 'To Be Real'.

'Deadline' further states that Evans will this year star in Apple's action-thriller drama series 'Echo 3', also appearing in Robert Zemeckis' live-action retelling of 'Pinocchio' for Disney+, and going into production on the film '5lbs of Pressure'.

On the small screen, Evans most recently starred in Hulu's most-watched original series 'Nine Perfect Strangers', the Emmy-nominated 'The Alienist', and 'The Pembrokeshire Murders'. The actor has also been seen in Disney's 2017 live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' film and the 'Fast & Furious franchise'.

