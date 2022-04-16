Bindu Madhavi-starrer 'Naga' goes on floors

Chennai, April 16 Director Charles's next film 'Naga', featuring actress Bindu Madhavi in the lead, began production on Saturday with a simple pooja.

The film, which is being produced on a huge budget, will have Bindhu Madhavi playing a devotee of Manasa Devi Naga Amman, a goddess who is known to protect the dignity of women.

Producer K Murugan, who is known for having produced films like 'Adithadi', 'Kusthi', and 'Bhaskar the Rascal', is producing this film under the banner of M S Movies.

Bindu Madhavi, who is now an inmate of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, will join the sets of 'Naga' once she gets out of the Bigg Boss House.

Apart from Bindu Madhavi, the film will also feature actress Raiza Wilson and actor

Srikanth, who plays an archaeologist.

The pooja of the film, which happened on Saturday, was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Sources say that the shoot of the film will commence on April 27 in Pondicherry. Following this, the shoot will happen in Hampi and on the seashores of Kerala for 55 days.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film is about how a goddess descends on earth to slay a depraved man who has ruined the lives of thousands of women.

Director Charles, known for his films 'Nanjupuram' and 'Alagu Kutty Chellam', will be directing this fantasy story on a lavish budget. Sources hint that a sum of Rs three crores has been allotted just for graphics alone.

Music for the film will be by Vishal Chandrasekar and cinematography will be by S.R. Sathishkumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor