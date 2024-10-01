'Binny and Family': Anjini Dhawan, Naman, Ssanjay Tripaathi open up about family communication gaps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actors Anjini Dhawan and Naman, along with director Ssanjay Tripaathi, recently opened up about their film Binny and Family, a story that deals with "communication gaps in families."

While speaking to ANI, the trio shared personal experiences and discussed how such gaps can create distance and misunderstandings among loved ones.

"The communication gap creates distance, and when that distance grows, it can lead to problems. I don't think we should wait for that distance to grow. I remember when my aunt came to Bombay and watched a film. During our Q&A round, she said something very relevant to today's world. She talked about my grandmother, saying, 'She used to tell me every day to take her shopping.' My aunt always replied that she was very busy; today this is happening, today the kids have school, today there's something else," Anjini said.

"Unfortunately, my grandmother is no more. My aunt says that now, when she goes to the same shops, she feels like she should have taken her shopping, and I think that feeling will stay with her for a lifetime," the actor said.

Director Ssanjay Tripaathi shared his thoughts on how generational dynamics play a major role in family relationships, explaining how people of his generation find themselves balancing respect for their elders while also being more casual and friendly with the younger generation.

"Our generation is at a point where we are very respectful to our fathers, but we high-five with the kids. So, we have become friends with the kids. And with our parents, we still maintain that respect. So, we get it from both sides. We feel that every generation judges each other. If we can reduce that communication gap and spend time together like this, maybe we can understand each other better," he said.

"This gave me the thought that the world I have seen, in my friends' lives, is a story that exists in everyone's life," Ssanjay added.

Naman also shared his experience, revealing how he saw people "crying together in the theater," something he had never witnessed before.

"I have seen many people laughing in the theater. For the first time, I saw people crying together in the theater. I have never seen this before, and personally, I never thought that people would come to me to take selfies and call my name," Naman shared.

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut and also stars, Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations and is presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi.

The film was released in theatres on September 27.

