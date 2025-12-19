Bipasha Basu is living her ‘best French girl life’

Mumbai, Dec 19 Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu gave a peep into a happy moment from her life as she shared a smiling picture, describing it as living her “best French girl life.”

In the photograph, Bipasha is seen looking every inch charming in minimal makeup, with her hair freshly blow-dried. The actress credited her husband Karan Singh Grover for the picture, adding a personal touch to the post.

She wrote in the caption: “Living my best french girl life (picture click emoji) Husband.”

The line “best French girl life” refers to a sense of elegance, self-love and living in the moment often associated with a carefree, natural and confident lifestyle.

The 46-year-old actress on December 15, posted a tender moment from her family as husband Karan Singh Grover channeled his inner photographer for her and their daughter Devi.

The actress posted an adorable picture featuring herself with her little “bestie” Devi .In the picture, the little one is perched comfortably on Bipasha’s lap, while the gentle winter sun falls softly across the actress’ face, adding a warm, golden glow.

Bipasha wrote: “Me & My Bestie. (camera emoji) Papa.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

The actress is known for her work in the thriller and horror genres and for several dance numbers. She made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. Her first leading role was in the horror film Raaz.

Her career progressed with a leading role in the erotic thriller Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

In the 2010s, she starred in the horror films Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

This was followed by a hiatus during which her sole appearance was in the thriller series Dangerous. She hosted the horror series Darr Sabko Lagta Hai in 2015.

