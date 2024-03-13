Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her daughter, don't miss Devi's hairstyle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 : As Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi turned 16 months old on Tuesday, the actor dropped an adorable video to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram stories, Bipasha treated fans with a new playful video of Devi and dropped an evil eye emoji along with it.

In the video, the little munchkin is seen happily looking outside the window and walking around.

Aside from her cuteness, Devi's latest hairstyle can't be missed.

This time Bipasha made her daughter's hairstyle with a red-pink variety of vivid hair clips matching her cute dress.

On Tuesday, Bipasha shared a photo of Devi on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Mishti Devi turns 16 months today."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4apv75BuI3/

Bipasha often shares lovely moments of her daughter with her fans on social media.

Recently, she shared a video of Devi flaunting her swirly hairstyles.

In the video, the toddler is seen with cute short hair and a variety of vivid hair clips, with each scene featuring a different hue.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'and Alone', among others.

