Birthday Special! 7 Roles That Prove Bhumi Pednekar Is the Queen of Versatility

When Bhumi Pednekar is on-screen, performing, responding, feeling and dancing, it's hard to miss her! For Bhumi, acting isn't just a job, instead, it feels like her personal space and natural habitat. With each film and each role, she has given a new meaning to the mainstream leading lady of Hindi cinema. On her birthday today, here's looking at 7 roles that prove she is as versatile as an actor can get!

Sandhya - Dum Laga Ke Haisha

As an overweight Sandhya, Bhumi Pednekar mirrored how society perceives overweight females - looked down upon. At times when actresses would think twice to play Sandhya, Bhumi made her acting debut with it and plastered remarkable all over it. Not only did she bring normalcy to the term, but also brought a sense of acceptance to it.

Sumi Singh - Badhaai Do

Bringing the sensitive topic of queer to the fore, Bhumi pulled off the role of Sumi Singh, a lesbian who enters into holy matrimony with Shardul, a gay guy, only to impress their families. Taking a bold step once again, Bhumi embraced the role with open arms, and depicted a lesser-talked-about concept of lavender marriage with utmost care and sensitivity.

Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon - Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Bhumi Pednekar brings the concept of retrograde amnesia in the comedy flick, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Essaying the role of Arjun Kapoor's on-screen wife, Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon, Bhumi fuses comedy, romance and lightheartedness and blends it well with the seriousness of the condition.

Vaishali Singh - Bhakshak

With Bhakshak, Bhumi stepped into a thrilling zone, and essayed the role of Vaishali Singh, a journalist who uncovers a dark secret at a shelter home in Bihar. In her quest to expose the truth, Bhumi unravels horrifying incidents of abuse all while facing challenging hurdles herself.

Vedika Tripathi - Pati, Patni Aur Wo

As Kartik Aaryan's on-screen wife, Bhumi Pednekar brings a dash of seriousness to the humorous plot. As Vedika Tripathi, Bhumi showcases the challenges of a complex marital life, bringing emotional depth to the plot. She also brings humour and heart to her role, making everyone fall in love with her screen choices.

Chandro Tomar - Saand Ki Aankh

Defining unconventionality, Bhumi played Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, and stunned everyone with her unexpected choice. What might have been an experimental risk for her contemporaries, turned out to be a natural progression for her, and she did not miss a beat to hit the mark!

Jaya - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi plays a newly married woman named Jaya, and showcases her quest to acquire modern sanitation upon learning that her husband's home lacks a toilet. A bold cinematic move in its own sense, Bhumi registered a commercial hit and talked about an unexpected concept that connected with the audiences big time.

Going by her film choices, it'd be safe to say that Bhumi Pednekar is hungry to explore the depths of cinema, walking the unconventional path and tapping over concepts that are rarely talked about.