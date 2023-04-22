Birthday special: Take a look at iconic performances by Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee who is known for his power-packed performances in movies like 'Satya', 'Raajneeti' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is turning 54 on Sunday. Manoj entered the industry with his one-minute role in the film 'Drohkaal' but who knew sooner this actor will become one of the most brilliant performer industry has ever seen.

Bajpayee has given more than 28 years to the industry, this journey made the audience see how on basis of talent alone you can become a star. Manoj has mentioned multiple times how hard it was for him to consider himself handsome or a person who can be a hero but with his stunning acting skills he owned each role he did.

The love from the audience and the hard work of the actor did wonders for him. On his birthday let's take a look at some of his iconic performances over the years.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The movie which gave multiple stars to the nation by giving space to the actors who were never in limelight before features one of the most classic performances by Manoj. The horror of 'Sardaar Khan' was doubled when Bajpayee acted with his big eyes to bring the character alive on screen.

Family Man

'Manoj played Srikant Tiwari' a police officer who is part of an anti-terrorist squad in the web series' Family Man'. The series was a game changer for the actor who nailed the role with his comic timing and dialogue delivery in this Raj-DK directorial.

Satya

"Mumbai ka King Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!", whenever Bajpayee delivers this dialogue from the movie 'Satya' the audience feels the thrill. The movie unfolds the story from the time in Bombay when crime was at its peak. The character of Bhiku Mhatre will live forever as Manoj made it immortal with his fascinating acting skills.

Gulmohar

It isn't wrong to say that Manoj is the king of critically acclaimed movies. Another feather in his cap will be 'Gulmohar', a family drama narrating about the ordinary yet beautiful life we all have. Manoj's character narrates how we should acknowledge the needs and conflicts of our family members in the most heartwarming way possible.

Naam Shabana

Bajpayee effortlessly overshadows anyone present in the movie with him. This statement gets evident when 'Naam Shabana' which is a prequel to 'Baby' features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role still you can't take your eyes off when Agent Ranvir Singh (Manoj Bajpayee) is on the screen.

On the professional front, Manoj was last seen in the movie 'Gulmohar' released in March 2023.

