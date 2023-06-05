Birthday Special: Top 5 Chartbuster tracks of Neha Kakkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Indian singer Neha Kakkar is known for her distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the B-Town. She has lent her voice in a number of Bollywood and Punjabi films as well as music videos.

The 'Mahi Ve' singer has had a number of chart-topping hits through the course of her almost 15-year career.

As she is all set to celebrate her birthday tomorrow, here are Neha's top 5 chartbuster tracks, that will make you listen to them on loop.

1. 'Dilbar'

Tanishk Bagchi recreated the song with Middle Eastern echoes for the 2018 movie 'Satyameva Jayate,' and Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur, and Dhvani Bhanushali sung the asong. Despite being a replicated song, Neha's energetic and melodic voice gave the song a boost and helped it become a smash hit that year.

2. 'Aao Raja'

The song from Akshay Kumar's movie "Gabbar is Back" was composed in collaboration with Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Teflon. The song became an instant hit thanks to Neha's strong voice, which brought the lyrics to life. The song has received over 180 million views on YouTube.

3.'Kaala Chashma'

While Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the 2016 romantic comedy 'Baar Baar Dekho' demonstrated some enticing dancing moves, it was Neha's flirty voice that brought the song to life. Amar Arshi and Badshah collaborated on the chart-topping hit. The song has over 910 million views on YouTube.

4. 'Kar Gayi Chull'

The track from the 2016 family comedy-drama 'Kapoor and Sons' has become a party anthem. While the rapper duo Badshah and Fazilpuria keep the song going, it is Neha's voice that brings it to life. The song has over 441 million views on YouTube and is one of the singer's most popular songs.

5. 'Badri Ki Dulhania'

The song from the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, featured the upbeat song as the title track. Neha, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur, and Ikka performed the song. On YouTube, the song has over 864 million views.

