Bismil raises the bar for others in the Sufi music genre as a rising singer, composer, and performer

The passionate being with each of his tracks has elevated the experiences of listeners and music lovers, attracting their attention toward cultural music.

It is so astounding to know about all those people and professionals who, instead of following the crowds, believe in creating their own unique by paving their own path for growth and success in their industries. What is even more astounding is how these individuals resiliently move forward in their endeavors and careers by leaving a powerful impact on the ones they serve or reach through their work or with all that they offer people. They ensure to give it their all and, in the process, also spare no effort in becoming their best versions, just like Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, did in the world of music, specifically in the Sufi music genre.

There are very few artists who, even today in the world of hard tech and fast music tracks, taking inspiration from the west, believe in sticking to their roots in music and create or sing magical pieces that, in more ways than one, exude their dedication and love for the traditional music. Bismil effortlessly marks his name in this list as a true-blue music artist, singer, songwriter, and performer who has immersed himself in Sufi music, mesmerizing audiences with his amalgamation of Shayaris, Qawwalis, and Sufi Music. This has what helped him garner massive name and recognition in the whole of the music world and helped him create his unique standing in the ever-so-competitive industry.

Meeting Vibhor Hasija, CEO and Founder of Yours Eventfully, Bismil began his professional journey, and since then, the team has worked for eight years already and growing with each passing day. Through all these years, Bismil grew as a performer and honed his skills to further amp up his game on stage shows, engaging audiences’ attention for the longest time with his performances. Later, Vibhor and Bismil together conceptualised and created “Bismil Ki Mehfil” with the genuine intent to spread the magic of Sufi music and have made the music genre gain the recognition in today’s time that it truly deserves. His songs can be streamed on Spotify.

Thanks to Bismil (@bismil.live) and his team for bringing forth a massive craze back to Sufi music.