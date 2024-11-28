Biwi No.1 Holds Special Place In My Heart: Salman Khan on the Film's Re-Release

Fans of 90s Bollywood are in for a treat as the iconic comic caper Biwi No.1 is heading to the theatres for its much-awaited re-release. The film features a stellar cast of Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in lead roles. Ahead of the film's re-run on the big screens, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to treat the audience with the trailer of 'Biwi No.1', boosting the audience's anticipation. Additionally, he also gave a shout-out to the film's cast and crew.

Speaking about the film's re-release, Salman Khan said, ”Biwi No 1’ holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a film that connected with audiences back in the 90s and still brings a smile to so many faces. Working with David and his impeccable comic timing and the vision of Vashu ji made this film what it is."

As soon as Khan shared the trailer, several fans of the actor flooded his comment section with excitement and curiosity for the film's re-release. 'Biwi No.1', initially released in 1999, had opened up to positive reviews from the audience and critics for its exceptional humor, storyline, performances, and songs, and it emerged as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Helmed by filmmaker David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, 'Biwi No.1' received several nominations and won many awards at the award ceremonies.

'Biwi No.1', produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, revolves around the life of Prem (Salman Khan), a successful businessman who is married to Pooja (Karisma Kapoor). Prem's life takes a dramatic turn when he falls into an extramarital affair with Rupali (Sushmita Sen). Earlier, Vashu Bhagnani had delighted the audience with the news of the film's re-release, stating that 'Biwi No.1' will be heading to theatres on November 29, 2024.