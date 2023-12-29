BLACKPINK Members Renew Group Contract with YG Entertainment, Solo Ventures Remain Uncertain

The members of the popular K-pop girl group Black Pink, including Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, have gained immense popularity not only in Korea but also worldwide. Despite their success, the group has been surrounded by controversies. Recently, there have been rumors circulating about the disbandment of the band.

However, it has been clarified that all four members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but not as individuals. On Friday, YG Entertainment, the agency that manages the band, announced that they will not renew the members' individual contracts for solo activities.

YG Entertainment stated, "BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts."

History of Black Pink

Since their debut in 2016 with the single album "Square One," BLACKPINK has been a force in the K-pop scene. Their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah" from this album quickly established their presence. Following up with "Square Two," the group continued to captivate fans. Their subsequent releases, including chart-toppers like "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" (2018), "Kill This Love" (2019), and "How You Like That" (2020), showcased their musical prowess and solidified their global appeal. Their "Born Pink World Tour" (2022–23) was an astounding success, marking a milestone as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group. This tour further solidified their position as a powerhouse in the music industry.

