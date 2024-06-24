"Blessed to have witnessed": Huma Qureshi gushes over love story of BFFs Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : After witnessing the "beautiful mad passionate love story" of her best friends- Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, actor Huma Qureshi could not stop herself from expressing her feelings.

Huma took to Instagram handle and posted a picture of the couple from their big day.

br />Along with the picture, she penned a message for the couple, which read, "Two most different personalities ... two unique souls .... But ... together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

New bride in town Sonakshi commented, "Loveeee you baby."

On her Instagram stories, Huma shared a picture with veteran actor Saira Banu.

The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember.

Sonakshi Sinha, resplendent in a traditional red silk saree adorned with a choker-style necklace and jasmine-adorned bun, epitomized elegance at the reception.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who had been together for seven years, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, marking June 23 as a milestone in their journey of love.

The star-studded event attracted a constellation of Bollywood luminaries, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who joined in celebrating the union of Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Reflecting on their journey, Sonakshi Sinha shared her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, commemorating the day they decided to embrace love wholeheartedly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

With blessings from both families and their respective beliefs, the couple expressed gratitude for the support that had guided them through challenges and triumphs, culminating in their union as husband and wife.

