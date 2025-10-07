"Blessed to have you by my side...": Selena Gomez shares unseen glimpses with bestie Taylor Swift from her wedding day

Los Angeles [US], October 7 : Singer-actress Selena Gomez has offered a rare glimpse into her wedding festivities, featuring her best friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift.

In a shoutout to Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', Selena shared a couple of pictures from her wedding and also a video, showing the 'Love Story' singer sitting close when she was getting ready.

In the video, Swift couldn't help but gush over how beautiful her friend look on the big day. At one point, when a stylist placed a veil on Selena's hair, Swift zoomed into her face before saying, "Are you serious? Look at her! Oh my god! What?!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena also couldn't stop smiling as she loved the look and the final results after the veil came out. Meanwhile, she followed up with another picture showing her enjoying a drink with Swift during the dressing session.

In her caption, she wrote, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch the two besties from Selena Gomez's wedding celebrations, were all delighted as many took to the comment section and showered love. One wrote, "The most iconic duo," while another added, "I'VE WAITED MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS."

The post came at a time when Taylor Swift had started opening up about her experience at Selena Gomez's wedding with music producer Benny Blanco.

During her recent appearance on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', Swift recalled seeing her best friend as the "most beautiful" bride on the wedding day. Not just the most beautiful bride. Just like the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. I'm just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?" she said, as quoted by People.

Notably, Taylor Swift was among the number of celebrity guests who graced the wedding of Selena and Blanco in Santa Barbara, California. Swift arrived earlier and remained deeply engrossed in the celebrations, joining her best friend for her special day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor