Blockbuster Pair Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal to come back together for NBK 109!

In an exciting development for Telugu cinema fans, Pragya Jaiswal has been confirmed as the lead actress in the much-anticipated film NBK 109. She will be paired opposite the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, reuniting with him after their blockbuster success with "Akhanda." Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, this Telugu action drama also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who will take on the role of the antagonist.

Pragya Jaiswal's inclusion in NBK 109 marks another significant milestone in her interesting career graph. Known as a Pan India star, she has delivered numerous blockbusters such as "Akhanda" and "Kanche," solidifying her status as a celebrated name in Telugu cinema. Her role in "Akhanda" not only earned her critical acclaim but also became one of the highest-grossing films in her career.

Commenting on her new role in NBK 109 alongside her Akanda co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya said, "I am thrilled to be reuniting with Nandamuri Balakrishna sir and working under the direction of Bobby Kolli. NBK 109 is a fantastic project, and such a talented ensemble with Bobby Deol and

Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. I can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store."

Apart from NBK 109, Pragya Jaiswal continues to expand her horizons with multiple projects in the pipeline. She is set to appear in the Bollywood film "Khel Khel Mein" alongside Akshay Kumar and few other projects. With her versatility and proven track record of working with top stars, Pragya is set to once again captivate audiences across industries, further cementing her reputation as a powerhouse performer.