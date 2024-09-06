Bluey to premiere with new minisodes

Washington [US], September 6 : There is good news for the Bluey fans as a new set of minisodes is going to premiere on Disney+, reported People.

The short-form episodes will start on October 12.

The minisode will be three minutes long and will entertain the audience with Bluey and Bingo's fun moments.

"The stories lean into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey," as per the release. The minisodes are written by show creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

The makers also unveiled the first look of a minisode titled 'Blocks'. In the video, Bluey and Bingo can be seen building a block tower at Nana's house.

"Oh boy, that's special girls! What a lot of care you've put into it!" Nana said before the mother arrived to take them back home. Nana promises them to "leave your block tower exactly how it is until they come back to play next Sunday".

Here are the seven episodes viewers will be able to stream on Disney+.

As per the press release, "'Tattoo Shop' will follow Dad as he "visits the 'tattoo shop' where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes, so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it's not quite what Dad envisaged."

In "'Phoney', the audience will witness "everyone want to sit back and listen to some relaxing music" after a long day, "except Unicorse, who keeps getting 'Phoney' to change the tune."

In "Blocks," "when it's time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over."

"Bingo is in the music shop with Mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones". It is seen in the episode 'Drums'.

As per the synopsis, in 'Whirlpool', "The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current."

