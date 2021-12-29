BMC seals Arjun Kapoor’s residence after actor and his sister tests positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s Mumbai residence after he tested positive for the COVID-19. Meanwhile, the sanitisation work of the actor’s building is currently under process by the authorities.Arjun Kapoor's sisters Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and the latter's husband, Karan Boolani have also tested positive. Arjun Kapoor, who had first tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020 and recovered thereafter, has tested positive for the second time.

Arjun had issued an official statement when he tested Covid positive on September 2020. The same can be read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun (sic).”Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared her health update. Stating that she and her husband, Karan Boolani are currently isolating, she said, “Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird.”

