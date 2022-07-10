Bobby Deol and Kajol celebrate 25 years of their cult classic Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Bobby Deol and Kajol had a happy reunion as their film 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' clocked 25 years. The duo was seen attending a special screening of the film to celebrate the special occasion.Kajol and Bobby were seen having a blast at the event. They even chatted with the media and the fans and showed their goofy sides. The film also starred Manisha Koirala, but she wasn't seen at the screening.

In one of the videos shared on a paparazzo account, Bobby was seen outside the movie theatre as he climbed a railing near a lamppost, while posing for solo photos. Fans commented on Kajol and Bobby’s pictures and videos that were widely shared on fan and paparazzi pages on social media.Gupt was directed by Rajiv Rai and featured Bobby in the lead role along with Manisha and Kajol. The late actor Om Puri was also a part of thriller. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Raza Murad and Raj Babbar also featured in the film.The soundtrack of the film was composed by Viju Shah. It is considered as one of the best thriller movies from Hindi Cinema.Kajol became the first actress in the history of the Filmfare Awards to win the Best Performance in a Negative Role.



