Body of Bhojpuri model-actor Akanksha Dubey recovered in Varanasi hotel

Varanasi [Uttar Pradesh], March 26 : The body of a well-known Bhojpuri model actor Akanksha Dubey (25) has been found in a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi.

Police have already sent the body for a post-mortem. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in the room. The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide.

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had huge followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.

It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have started an investigation in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor