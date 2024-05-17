Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan's Relatives Found Dead in Mumbai Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

The collapse of a hoarding near Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday evening, caused by a heavy dust storm, resulted in a tragic incident leaving 16 people dead and several injured. The rescue operation lasted nearly two days. In this incident Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan also lost his loved ones.

As per the latest report shared by Indian express, retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager Manoj Chansoria, 60, and his wife Anita, 59, tragically lost their lives in a hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai. They were relatives of actor Kartik, who attended their last rites. The couple had stopped at a petrol pump near the hoarding to refill their car's fuel tank while on their way back home to Madhya Pradesh. They were planning to visit their son in the United States, but their dream was cut short. Kartik attended their final rites at the Sahar crematorium. However, actor has not issued a statement on the incident.

On work front Kartik Aryan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, promises to showcase Kartik in a new avatar. The trailer is set to release on May 18. Talking about the other projects, Kartik is currently filming the most anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiya 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Open in app