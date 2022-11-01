Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra deeply rooted in Indian culture

The Blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is now all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

The film with its visual spectacle enhanced by unprecedented graphics have completely floored the audience over the past month. Now, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals what ultimately convinced him to bring Shiva to life.

Disclosing his favourite sequence from the film, shooting each and every sequence was an experience in itself, from the VFX and action to the more emotional scenes to the amazing scale of our songs - it was something I have never done before.

When I first heard the idea, I immediately knew what a project like this could mean for our industry and our country. Brahmāstra is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and with the imagination, scale and technology Ayan wanted to use - it was going to be the first of its kind.

The entire package was extremely exciting. But it was the core of the story - the fact that it was this unseen combination of modern and Ancient India, rooted in our culture and in themes we have grown up with, that I knew our audiences would relate to, that appealed to me the most, he said.



