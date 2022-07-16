Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes to Katrina Kaif on her 39th birthday

On the occasion of Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the actress.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of herself with the birthday girl. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "Happy birthday Kat!"

Katrina's 'Zero' and 'Jab tak Hain Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma said, "Wishing you love and light always."

Malaika Arora Khan extended birthday greetings to the Namaste London actor, she wrote,""Happy birthday Katrina Kaif, love and light always,"

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared an all smiles picture with Katrina twinning in pink attires, she wrote," Happy happy birthday darling girl.. have the best year.. you deserve it!"

Katrina's Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and extended his warm wishes to Katrina, he wrote," Happy birthday Kat, Have the best year ahead."

Meanwhile, talking about Katrina, she turned a year younger and is currently celebrating her birthday with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, vacationing in the beautiful destination of Maldives. Apart from, 'Phone Booth', she also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, namely - 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' opposite south superstar Vijay Setupathi.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran, 'Phone Booth' is slated to hit the silver screens on November 4, this year. Katrina made the announcement of the horror comedy's release date on Instagram on July 15 as fans showered the actor's comment section with anticipation regarding the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

