Bollywood celebs who welcomed babies in 2022

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child in April this year. Nisha Aggarwal took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a small car bearing the date of birth and her nephew's name--Neil--Nisha shared how excited she was about his arrival. “Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please. We are so thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu Well done @kajalaggarwalofficial and @kitchlug and thank you for this sweetest bundle,” she wrote.Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020.

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin

Pranitha announced her pregnancy on her husband’s 34th birthday. On Instagram, she showed the ultrasound images of her yet-to-be-born baby. Then in June, she gave birth to a baby girl and named her Arna.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

In March this year, with an adorable post, Sonam revealed that she and her husband were pregnant with their first child. On 20th of August, she welcomed her baby boy. A month later, she announced that they named their boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been in the news for the whole of this year. First, they hit headlines when they announced their wedding, which took place on the 9th of June in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Then, they hit headlines again when Vignesh Shivan announced in November that they embraced parenthood, which was assumed to be through surrogacy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

On November 6, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl to the world. Their happiness knew no bounds as Bhatt took to Instagram to share their big news. Alia Bhatt's baby announcement post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh

Bipasha Basu gave birth to her first child – a baby girl. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had announced the pregnancy in August this year by sharing a picture from a maternity photoshoot. Bipasha took to Instagram to share the news and reveal her daughter's name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birthdate: 12.11.2022 and revealed her name: Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote.

