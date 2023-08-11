Bollywood producer duped of Rs 23 lakh by two persons on pretext of releasing his movie on OTT platform

A Bollywood director has filed a complaint against two people who, according to a police spokesperson, scammed him out of Rs 23 lakh under the guise of getting his movie released on an OTT platform. The police station in Amboli started a FIR against Ajay Kanojiya and Abhay Shankar after the report was filed on Wednesday. These people supposedly pretended to work for the popular streaming service Disney+Hotstar.

Ali Kaashif Khan, the lawyer for the accuser, Vijay Mulchandani, said that his client had been tricked by these two fake employees of Disney+Hotstar. The two scammers even set up email accounts in the name of the OTT platform. Ali Kaashif Khan said, "By telling him falsely that they would help him sell his movie 'The Miraj' to the OTT platform, they forced my client to send them a total of Rs 23 lakh in several payments."Amboli police have filed a case against Ajay Kanojiya and Abhay Shankar, using sections of the Indian Penal Code like Section 420, which is about cheating, as well as parts of the Information Technology Act. Even though a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the suspects, no arrests have been made yet.