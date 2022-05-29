Bollywood reacts to Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recently sacked Vijay Singla over charges of corruption. Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’.

After the shocking death of a singer, Bollywood has been feeling devasted many celebs have been expressing their emotions through social media. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Patralekhaa, and many more have mourned Sidhu's death.

Sharing the story on his Instagram Vicky Kaushal mourns Sidhu's death he wrote, "Dil da nai maada (Heart doesn't believe)".

Actress and Singer Shehnaaz Gill who is herself from Punjab on her Twitter wrote "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar karey #sidhumoosewala."

Kapil Sharma also mourned the death of the singer and he tweeted saying, "Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala."

Esha Gupta also expressed her feelings over her Instagram post on Sidhu's death she wrote "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad !"

Bollywood star Ajay Devgan wrote "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul.. Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Actress Patralekhaa is shell-shocked by the news, she on her Instagram wrote "Rip legend #Sidhumoosewala..You will live through your songs for posterity."