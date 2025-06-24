Boman Irani Reflects on His Most Beloved Character — The One He Initially Turned Down

Boman Irani has portrayed a variety of memorable roles in his illustrious career, but one character holds a particularly special place in his heart — and, surprisingly, it was a role he initially refused. Speaking about his unforgettable performance in Khosla Ka Ghosla, Irani revealed that despite being a Parsi from Mumbai, he didn’t feel the part was right for him at first. “When I was offered the role, I actually refused it. I thought, ‘This isn’t for me,’” he shared.

At the time, Irani was working as a photographer, shooting portfolios for Miss India contestants. But screenwriter Jaideep Sahni saw something in him and wasn’t willing to give up. “Every night, he would call me and talk for an hour. Not once did he mention Khosla Ka Ghosla. He would talk about all kinds of films — what I liked, what inspired me. That was his way of building a connection and, subtly, showing that he wanted me in the film.” Irani eventually came on board and immersed himself fully into the role. “I started researching the character, and I arrived very early on set — much before everyone else. I would sit quietly and observe, just trying to understand the world of the film.”

Reflecting on what made the role so impactful, Irani said, “There’s a certain confidence in that man. He reads the contract with full focus like a hawk. He looks around, sharp and alert, and says, ‘Don’t disturb me while I’m reading the details of a contract.’ Action is character — and that scene defines him.” From being a photographer with a flourishing career to embodying a character that transformed his trajectory, Boman Irani's journey with Khosla Ka Ghosla is a testament to the power of conviction, collaboration, and unexpected opportunities.