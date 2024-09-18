Boman Irani Salutes Mumbai’s Firefighters for Their Courage and Service

Actor Boman Irani took a break from his busy schedule to visit the Nana Chowk fire brigade in Mumbai and express his gratitude to the city's firefighters. Despite juggling preparations for his upcoming directorial debut, Irani made time to interact with these brave men and women, engaging in conversations about their lifesaving work. Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Irani wrote: "It was an absolute honor to spend time with the brave heroes of the Mumbai Fire Brigade at Nana Chowk. Their dedication, courage, and selfless service is truly inspiring. I felt a sense of pride and admiration being in their presence. Thank you for all that you do to keep our city safe!"

This visit comes as Boman Irani gears up for a significant month on the professional front. His directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys', will be featured as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Adding to the excitement, he will also be presenting the film at the Toronto Film Festival in October. This dual showcase at two prestigious festivals represents a remarkable achievement for Boman Irani's directorial project.