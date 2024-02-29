Bombay HC Dismisses CBI Plea Seeking Stay On Release of 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story' Docuseries

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a stay on the release of the docuseries titled "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth." The docuseries revolves around the case of Indrani Mukherjea, who stands accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

However, the Bombay High Court advised streaming platform Netflix to postpone the release of the series. As per Bar and Bench, a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande watched the docuseries and found no prejudicial content against the ongoing trial in the murder case.

Previously, the High Court had ordered a special screening of the docuseries for the High Court, CBI officials, and lawyers involved in the case. Directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the docuseries was initially scheduled to release on Netflix on February 23.

The CBI had approached the High Court seeking a stay on the series' release. In response, the High Court suggested a screening for lawyers and judges, resulting in the postponement of the release.

Quoting the bench, Bar and Bench reported, ''We didn't think there is anything. We initially thought there maybe something and hence we also saw (the series). Public perception is the least of our concerns. What even she (Indrani) has said (in the series), everything is in public domain. Honestly we have not found anything that goes against the prosecution. We felt that you had a genuine apprehension and, therefore, we gave you the opportunity to view the series and we did not even let the other party argue on that day. You cannot presume the accused to be guilty.''

Netflix was represented by Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, while the producer of the series was represented by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, according to reports.

