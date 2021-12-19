Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he shares a throwback picture of Sridevi from Alaska trip

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in February 2018 leaving the entire nation heartbroken. Recently her husband Boney Kapoor shared a throwback pic of the actress from their Alaska trip in 1998.In the pictures, they can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while getting caught in a candid moment. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Alaska 1998" Soon after he posted the pictures, their daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor liked them. While fans were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

One of the fans wrote, "Thank you for making us happy with memories of the legend and most beautiful woman😍😍❤️" another fan wrote, "She is with you as angel🙌"In 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai's hotel by accidental drowning. The family was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Meanwhile, On the work front, Boney will be seen in a film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.