Boney Kapoor visits Statue of Unity, calls PM Modi 'the present iron man of India'

Mumbai, Nov 17 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently visited the iconic Statue Of Unity in Gujarat. Sharing a picture from his visit to the country’s marvel, Boney Kapoor penned a note lauding the vision of the country’s Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote, “It has been my honour, privilege and a dream come true to visit the statue of Unity.it is truly a marvel,the world will respect not just the aesthetic of the environment also the creation of this marvel." He added, "It will be admired,respected & revered by all the people of this planet who get a chance to visit this world created by the vision of our honorable prime minister shri narendra modiji. Sardar Vallabhaiji was and will be remembered as an iron man Of India . His entire journey has been brought to life through the statue of unity by the vision of our present iron man of India our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra modi ji.. (sic)”

In the picture, Kapoor can be seen posing for the picture with the Statue of Unity standing tall behind him in the backdrop. For the uninitiated, the Statue of Unity is a tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and is based on the river Narmada. It was also made to promote Gujarat tourism and was opened to the public in 2018.

Talking about Boney Kapoor, the ace filmmaker celebrated his 70th birthday with family and friends away from the hustle and bustle of city life. His actor brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor had taken to their respective social media accounts in wishing Boney on his 70th special year. Arjun, his eldest son, had shared a throwback picture of himself and his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, from their childhood days.

The picture also featured Boney Kapoor from his younger days, with all three of them having a blast together. Arjun captioned it as, “Happy Birthday, Dad You’ve spent your life building, creating, and giving to family, to films, and to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I’m proud to be your son…” On account of Boney’s 70th year, the Kapoor clan organised a lavish yet intimate birthday party for him.

The other pictures shared by Arjun in his carousel post reflected all the fun the Kapoor family had at the birthday bash. In one picture, Boney Kapoor was seen cutting his three-tier birthday cake. In another, he was seen posing with his Kapoor family. Boney Kapoor's younger siblings and actors, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, had penned a heartwarming note for their brother.

Sharing a series of photos from the lavish yet intimate birthday party of Boney Kapoor, Anil wrote, “ Happy 70th, Boney! Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we’ve lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it - the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us along the way. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health always,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor, too, had written an emotional note for her father as he clocked the big 70.

