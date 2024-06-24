Border 2: J.P. Dutta Discusses the Much-Awaited Sequel and Its Timeless Relevance After 27 Years

The epic military drama Border is celebrating completing 27 years this month. The film was released on 13th June 1997 featuring sunny Deol in lead role. On the occasion of completing 27 years makers announced the sequel of the film and fans can't wait to watch. The upcoming sequel, is set for a 2025 release, will highlight additional battles from the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The tales of courage and heroism exhibited by our armed forces remain timeless, and the admiration for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives remains profound.

Writer J.P. Dutta's original war flick "Border" celebrated its 27th anniversary by announcing a sequel to be helmed by Anurag Singh and scripted by Nidhi Dutta, J.P. Dutta's daughter. Sunny Deol will return to reprise his role in this highly anticipated follow-up. J.P. Dutta, the director of the 1997 original, will closely supervise the project as its creator.

Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse.

India’s biggest war film, #Border2 🇮🇳



Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh #TSeries#JPFilmspic.twitter.com/u1J7KtlHx8 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 13, 2024

Talking about the first film, J.P. Dutta mentioned, "As a filmmaker, you sometimes feel that certain films have their own destiny, yet in the case of Border, it was the tales of bravery. The dedication exhibited by our armed forces is truly inspiring, and if captured and presented appropriately, it can truly touch people's hearts. Furthermore, my actors gave it their all. They portrayed their characters magnificently." The sequel, "Border 2," will focus on different battles from the same 1971 Indo-Pak war. The veteran director underlined the importance of the soldiers' stories of bravery and heroism, stressing their enduring relevance.

Also Read: Border 2 First Teaser: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years In India's Biggest War Film (Watch Video)

In terms of creativity, Dutta shared that "Border 2" was written by his daughter, Nidhi, two years ago. "When she approached me with the story, I was thrilled to see her deep-rooted admiration for the armed forces. She authentically captured the emotions. With Bhushan Kumar joining us, our determination to bring this film to life only grew stronger." Addressing concerns about evolving audience tastes, Dutta assured, "The film will maintain the same essence as my previous works—narrating stories that ignite a passion for serving in the Indian Army. Subtlety isn't the approach for a franchise like this. Border 2 will exude patriotism."

Dutta expressed confidence in Anurag Singh as the new director. "Anurag will steer the project. I admired his work in Kesari (featuring Akshay Kumar); his sensibilities align with mine, making him an ideal choice to take the franchise forward. I will supervise the creative process to ensure the authenticity and sensitivity towards the armed forces are preserved, given their trust in me over the years. Will I return to directing soon? Only time will tell," he concluded.