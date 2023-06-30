Box Office Day 1 report card: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' rakes in This amount

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' hit the theatres on Thursday.

The film made a flying start at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' minted Rs 9.25 crore on day 1 of the film's release.

#SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]… Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows… Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM… Thu Rs 9.25 cr. #India biz. Emerges…

"SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]... Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows... Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM... Thu Rs 9.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

He added, "Emerges #KartikAaryan's third biggest opening day, after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #LoveAajKal. Going forward, the numbers may decline on Day 2 [Fri], since it's a working day, but Day 3 and 4 [Sat-Sun] hold the key... If its target audience - families - patronise the content, a strong weekend number cannot be ruled out. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

After the film's release, Kartik paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor shared a picture of himself from the visit and wrote, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

Kiara is also being praised for her role as Katha in the film.

Seeing abundant love, Kiara penned a note of gratitude on Instagram.

"Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full," she wrote.

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

