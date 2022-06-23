Brad Pitt hints at retirement, from acting says he is in 'last leg' of his career

Brad Pitt, in an interview, spoke candidly about how he's considering himself to be on his "last leg," when it comes to his abundantly creative career in Hollywood.Brad Pitt in a conversation with GQ spoke about his possible retirement from acting but also gave a sigh of relief to fans saying he would continue to make art in some way or the other. “I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?… I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way,” he said.

Brad Pitt in the same interview revealed that he's finally facing joy after seeing the 'beauty and the ugly' in life. He also revealed that he saw a shift in his perspective during the Covid scenario.On the professional front, Brad will be next seen in Bullet Train. The film also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson amongst others. Bullet Train is set to premiere on August 5. On the personal front, Brad is currently in a legal tussle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He sued her for the sale of her shares in the wine business they co-owned. As a public figure, Pitt has been cited as one of the most powerful and influential people in the American entertainment industry. For many years, he was cited as the world's most attractive man by various media outlets, and his personal life is the subject of wide publicity. He is divorced from actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Pitt has six children with Jolie, three of whom were adopted internationally.




