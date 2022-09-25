Brahmastra, Chup, Dhokha - all 3 films' tickets to be sold at Rs 100 for 3 days

Rejoice all movie-goers!

Your favourite films like 'Brahmastra', 'Chup', and 'Dhokha', which are currently having a successful run at the box office currently, are giving tickets at a special price! Can you believe it, the tickets to all these films are priced at just Rs 100!

Continuing to spread immense joy and cheer across the Worldwide Box Office and theatre chains, the big ticket family entertainer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva yet again saw record-breaking advances with sold-out shows on National Cinema Day!

The makers announced a unique offering for audiences by further slashing the ticket price to INR 100 exclusively for the auspicious occasion of Navratri from Monday, 26th September to Thursday, 29th September!

Soon after makers of 'Chup', and 'Dhokha' also announced the same.

As far as box-office numbers are concerned, 'Chup' has been in theatres for two days and has collected more than Rs 5 crores at the box office (only in India), while 'Dhokh' has done a two days business of around Rs 2.5 crores.

'Brahmastra', on the other hand, has crossed the 300 crore club.

'Chup' and 'Dhokhaa' hit the theatres on September 23 while 'Brahmastra' was released on September 9.

'Chup' is a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.Helmed by renowned filmmaker R Balki, the film casts Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhokha' is a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the couple's life.'Dhoka' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

'Brahmastra' is a fantasy-adventure flick directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor