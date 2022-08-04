Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, as he shows his Agni Astra

The makers of Brahmastra have revealed the second title track Brahmastra from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. On Thursday, Ayan Mukerjee shared just a quick teaser of the song and wrote, “The light is coming.” The song will be out on August 8. The teaser video begins with Ranbir Kapoor, as Shiva praying to God. He further narrates the concept of light. “It’s what protects us when faced with any darkness,” he says to Alia who plays the role of Isha. The less than a one-minute video also gives a glimpse of Ranbir who is himself the agni astra, training with fire.

The devotional song Deva Deva is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya who has also penned the Kesariya Song. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will release on September 9 after five years in the making. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and his wife Alia. The two began dating after working on the film. Besides them, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first part of a trilogy, which will establish India’s own cinematic universe--the Astraverse. Apart from Hindi, the film will be available in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

